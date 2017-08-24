Director of Care and Share arrested on suspicion of drug- , prostitution-related crimes

The director of a faith-based Marshall County organization that coordinates assistance and programs from area churches and charitable organizations was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing drug- and prostitution-related crimes.

James A. Irwin, 68, Plymouth, has been director of Care and Share of Marshall County since January 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Irwin was booked into the Marshall County Jail shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of The Pilot News.