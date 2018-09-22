Delta Theta Tau stuffs goodie bags for Senior Expo

Members of the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Tau stuffed over 1,200 good bags for the Marshall County Council on Aging (MCCA) Senior Expo Tuesday at the Life Enrichment Center. Delta Theta Tau is a local philanthropic sorority. The bags were donated by TCU Insurance.

Admission, refreshments, entertainment, health screenings, expired medication disposal and transportation for seniors are free at this year’s Expo. Flu shots will be available.

Members of Delta Theta Tau who stuffed the goodie bags Tuesday were Jeannie Koss, Jackie Nifong, Jan Hite, Tina Morales and Betty Wenino.

This will be the 11th annual Marshall County Senior Expo. MCCA issued the following press release:

Great things are ahead at this year’s Marshall County Council on Aging’s Senior Expo. This year’s Expo will be on Thursday, October 18 at Plymouth High School located at #1 Big Red Drive; Plymouth.

The 2018 Senior Expo will once again feature free admission, over 50 vendors, refreshments, entertainment, tons of door prizes and health screenings. The free health screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin, cardiovascular risk assessment, balance testing, video otoscopic exam, oximetry, among others. Flu and shingrix shots will also be available. Saint Joseph Health System will have their MMR Unit available (mammogram).

The entertainment has been ramped up with new acts, while also bringing back your favorites. All ages are welcome, and transportation will be provided free of charge to senior residents of Marshall County by appointment. Remember, the location has been moved to Plymouth High School.

The Expo is made possible by the Marshall County Council on Aging, with the generous support of our sponsors: Centier Bank, The Center at Donaldson, Miller’s Merry Manor, Pilgrim Manor, Saint Joseph Health System, Marshall County REMC, NIPSCO, and TCU Insurance.

The hours of the Expo are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or for any questions, please contact Marshall County Council on Aging at 574-936-9904 or toll free 1-866-936-9904.