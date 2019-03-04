DeCola fights back

It looks like recently expelled Councilman Tom DeCola isn’t going down without a fight. On March 1, Starke County Council President Dave Pearman sent a press release stating that DeCola had submitted a Notice of Claim by certified mail contesting the decision to expel him.

According to WKVI, DeCola claimed that he was not given the full 30 days to respond to allegations of disorderly conduct and public intoxication during a conference held by the Indiana Association of Counties in December 2018.

In January, Commissioner Kathy Norem presented the council with allegations against DeCola of inappropriate behavior.

Pearman’s press release stated that pursuant to Indiana Code 36-2-3-9, the council may “expel any member for violation of an official duty; declare the seat of any member vacant if the member is unable or fails to perform the duties of the member’s office; and adopt its own rules to govern proceedings under this section, but a two-thirds vote is required to expel a member or vacate a member’s seat.”

The Starke County Council will discuss this Notice of Claim at its next scheduled meeting on March 18 at 5:30 p.m. The meetings take place on the lower level of Annex 1 at 53 E. Mound Street. It is an open meeting and the public are welcome to attend.