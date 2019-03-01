Deadlines for dog tags and golf carts fast approaching

A press release was issued by the City of Knox concerning city dog tags and golf cart registration.

As far as city dog tags, Mayor Dennis Estok would like to remind the citizens of the City of Knox that now is the time to purchase or renew your dog tags for all dogs that live within the City of Knox. A collar and a City tag can save your pet’s life. Tags ensure that if your pet does get lost, it’s easier to get in contact with you and get your pet home safe. A tagged dog is a safe dog.

All dogs within the City limits must have a tag and the ordinance is duly enforced. The annual tag fee is $5 per dog and available through the Clerk-Treasurer’s office at Knox City Hall. Current rabies vaccination certificate is required at the time of renewal. Dog tags are due for renewal in March.

In order to operate a golf cart on any City of Knox street, registrations of the golf cart is required. The KGCP must be affixed to the Golf Cart whenever it is operated on the city streets. The fee is $25 for daytime and $30 for a day and time KGCP. Vehicles authorized for night time operation will have a different colored sticker.

The KGCP shall be valid for one calendar year. Such year shall run June 1 through May 31 of the following year. Renewal date for Golf Cart registration is May 31.

Prior to each KGCP issuance the Knox City Police Department shall complete an inspection of the vehicle. Registration and Inspection of Golf Carts will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Knox City Police Department, located at 101 West Washington Street.