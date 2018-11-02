Daylight savings time ends Sunday

From the Indiana State Personnel Department:

Don't forget that daylight savings time ends on Sunday, Nov. 4, beginning at 2 a.m.

Employees working that shift that night will work an extra hour because the clock is turned back.

The Fair Labor Standards Act requires that overtime-eligible employees must be credited with and paid for all hours actually worked, even on nights where there is an additional hour in their usual shift.

That is, an employee working a shift from 12 midnight to 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018, will actually perform nine hours of work since he or she will work the 1-2 a.m. hour twice. The employee must be paid for all those hours, which must count toward the total hours worked for the week.