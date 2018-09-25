Dark Terror-Tory Haunted Hayride gets rave reviews from PCSC students

Niles Scream Park (NSP) is officially opened for the 2018 scare season. Guests can choose one of five frightening features or pay one price for a ‘Frightful Nightful’ of fun.

According to their website, the Niles Haunted House is their most popular attraction, but visitors may also enjoy Grimm’s Funeral Services, The Doll Factory, The Field of Screams, or the Dark Terror-Tory Haunted Haunted Hayride.

Two additional features include ‘Hooded’, where creature actors are actually allowed to touch guests to escalate their terror, and Escape Rooms. Those attractions are available at an additional charge.

For those individuals who may be less than ‘brave’ there are multiple ghoulish features that don’t require exposing themselves to things that go bump in the night.

The midway is fairly well lit and features old time horror flicks, The Last Ride which is a ‘buried alive’ simulator, and the Spooky Splat Paintball Gallery.

Monsters frequent the midway and are willing to pose for ‘selfies’ with NSP guests. Though the NSP is notorious for scaring guests, they actually laid fears to rest by loading an additional port-a-john when the lines got a bit too long for comfort for that particular feature.

Elephant ears, pizza, and cheese fries were available to purchase for those souls who didn’t lose their appetite at the sight of the monsters of the midway.

Though the park is family friendly, fair warning is given to those individuals who have medical conditions or simply do not enjoy being frightened.

Three students from Plymouth Community School Corporation gave two thumbs up each for the Dark Terror-Tory Haunted Hayride. Allena, Hannah, and Serenity all enjoyed the narrated tour through the abandoned park ‘Futureland’. They didn’t want to give out any spoilers but it was a jumpy - er, um - bumpy ride. A fun mix or horror and humor, the feature is a must see for those who visit the park.

NSP is a non-profit organization. Over $110,000 was donated in 2017 to Michiana charities. NSP is located on Mayflower Road, south of Niles-Buchanan Road just off Exit 5 of the U.S. 31 bypass. More information on prices, times and dates of operation can be obtained by visiting the Niles Scream Park web site at www.haunted.org or calling 269-687-FEAR.