Culver's Riale rushes for 275 in Cav win

Culver’s Cavaliers pitched a shut out and took a 48-0 win over West Central on the road Friday night while Kia Riale ran wild for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

Riale had a longest rush of 84 yards on his big night. Kaleb Jones caught a 71 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Tompos who also had a pair of touchdowns rushing and 68 yards.

The Cavs' defense has allowed an average of just four points a game this season, and have three shut outs in four games.

The Cavs are 3-1 on the year and have a key HNAC game next week at home with Triton (3-1). West Central is now 0-4.