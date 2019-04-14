Culver townwide garage sale quickly approaching

The Culver townwide garage sale is quickly approaching.
Sunday, April 14, 2019
CULVER

You know what they say: "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure."

Culver Town Wide Garage Sales are scheduled for Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.

Anyone who wants to be included on the map needs to submit their request at the Town Hall by Thursday, April 23.

Maps will be available Thursday, April 25, both online and at area businesses.

