Culver town manager gives Stellar Plan update

Culver Town Manager Jonathan Leist gave the Stellar Plan update during the Culver Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Leist reported they had their first quarterly meeting on the three Indiana Department of Transportation projects at Michiana Area Council of Governments in South Bend the week prior.

Leist detailed that the projects are still in the on-site and topography survey stage.

“Crews have been out surveying over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “Once the survey work is completed, we will have a better idea about what parcel acquisition is going to be required on all three projects and we will be able to move forward into the design phase.”

