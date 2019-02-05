Culver Redevelopment Commission reorganizes for first meeting of 2019

Culver Redevelopment Commission met Jan. 21 for its first meeting of the year.

CRC welcomed newest member Paul de Benedictis and elected officers for 2019.

Rich West will continue to serve as president; Sally Ricciardi will continue to serve as vice president; new member Paul de Benedictis will serve as secretary; and Tom Yuhas and Sue McInturff are also members.

Culver Community School Corporation’s Karen Shuman was appointed by the Culver School Board to represent CSB on the CRC.

A potential conflict in meeting time between the CRC and the CSB was discussed, but Shuman agreed along with the board that the current schedule would be sustained on a trial basis.

