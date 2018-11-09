Culver moves forward with Stellar Community Plans

A renovation of Vandalia Park’s public access beach lodge, the construction of an additional housing development named “The Paddocks”, and the composition and dedication of the Culver Community Middle/High School Cavaliers’ Athletic Arena are a small sample within the grand scope of developmental projects to be implemented by Culver’s town council according to the Stellar Community Plan.

