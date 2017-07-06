Culver Moonlight Serenade on Saturday
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Plymouth, IN
CULVER—Culver Summer Schools and Camps' Moonlight Serenade will be conducted Saturday, July 8.
The traditional serenade by the Culver Summer Naval Band aboard the R.H. Ledbetter, a staple along the Lake Maxinkuckee shores since 1943, will begin at the Naval Pier at approximately 8:45 p.m.
The Naval Band will give a performance at the Culver Town Park at approximately 9 p.m.; then travel down the West Shore of Lake Maxinkuckee, followed by the East Shore. Lake residents are asked to help light the three-masted, square rigger's course by placing luminarias along the lakefront piers.
