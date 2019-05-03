Culver Lions invite public to Vandalia Railroad Station for ice cream social, dedication on Sunday

All are invited to an ‘Ice Cream Social’ to dedicate the newly renovated kitchen on Sun., May 5th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vandalia Railroad Station, 615 Lakeshore Dr, Culver.

The event is open to the public.

In addition to the renovations, a new soft serve ice cream machine was purchased with a portion of the funds donated by the Houghton Estate.

Susan Elizondo shared, “Our bequest came from the Frieda Houghton estate. Many of our seasoned Lions knew her or of her. It seems many years back she was in need of the use of a hospital bed for her husband who was ill. At that time the Culver Lions loaned hospital beds, walkers, and wheelchairs.”

Elizondo explained, “This bequest made it possible for us to completely remodel the kitchen in the Vandalia Railroad station along with many other improvements to the historic building. The old kitchen was built by the Lions with the kitchen cabinets made by Lion Larry Welch who has since passed.”

A power point presentation created by Don Freese will be playing throughout the event.

Guests are welcome to create their own sundae at the sundae bar, tour the new kitchen and visit with family, friends, and neighbors.

Toppings will include chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, whipped cream, cherries, sprinkles and more.

Coffee, ice tea, water and lemonade will be provided.

“This kitchen, in many ways, is the heart and soul of the Culver Lions Club. We serve so many meals from this kitchen. We just started serving the Student of the Minth lunches for the Culver Elementary school. The building is used by so many families for reunions, graduation parties, holiday dinners and the list goes on and on.” Elizondo emphasized.

Elizondo expressed her gratitude and the continued legacy made possible by the gift, “As a beneficiary of the Houghton Estate we can continue our legacy of service and support to the Culver community and beyond. Our Motto is - We Serve.”

