Culver Lions Club presents community awards at annual banquet

The Culver Farmers Market was awarded the Culver Lions Club “Organization of the Year” award for 2019.

Tracy Fox, Chad Gard, Xenia Czifrik, Frieda Cultice and Barb Linhart were honored “for their service to the community.”

A commemorative plaque was presented to the team to honor the recognition and accomplishment on Wednesday, Feb. 13 during the regularly scheduled meeting.

