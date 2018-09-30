Culver Lion’s Club Donates dictionaries to third grade class; facilitates students’ love of learning

On the afternoon of Thursday Sept 20, Valarie Cultice’s third grade class filed into the Culver Elementary School Library and sat down to receive their Student’s Dictionary donated by the Culver Lion’s Club.

In total, 74 dictionaries were donated to the Elementary School’s third grade groups.

“We leave these dictionaries here even though there aren’t 74 students,” said member Barbara Winters, “because sometimes a child will lose a dictionary or we will have students who transfer in throughout the semester.”

