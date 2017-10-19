Culver hears stellar news

Town manager Jonathan Leist waited quietly with a town hall landline phone and his cell phone next to him.

All watched as Leist answered the call and put his head down, unsure of what was transpiring. In a moment, Leist’s hand came up in a thumbs-up and relieved smiles came over the faces of those gathered.

As he put the call on speakerphone, Crouch could be heard commending the committee members on their hard work. Near the end of the call, Governor Eric Holcomb came on briefly offering his congratulations.

Culver stands to benefit from millions of dollars in grants and partnerships in the next four years as a result of the Indiana Stellar Communities designation. Projects on the schedule are: creating workforce housing with the Sand Hill Farm Development; expanding the Lake Maxinkuckee bike and pedestrian trail; renovating the local landmark Beach Lodge; and improving the western gateway into Culver.