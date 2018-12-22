Culver Girls Academy raising funds for Cape Town trip

Students at the Culver Girls Academy (CGA) are raising funds for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

The Leadership Committee for Africa (LCA) was founded in 2004 by 12 CGA students.

Participants were present at the Culver Winter Farmer’s Market to raise funds and awareness about the project.

More details will be featured in a future edition of the Culver Citizen.

Anyone interested in making a financial contribution is urged contact co-sponsors of LCA Angie Strobel and Nancy McKinnis.

Strobel’s email is angie.strobel@culver.org.

The email for McKinnis is nancy.mckinnis@culver.org.

Read more news from Culver in this week’s edition of the Culver Citizen. It is on sale now.