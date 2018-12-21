Culver Food Pantry is there to help

The Culver Food Pantry (CFP) operates out of the basement of Grace United Church of Christ in Culver located at 307 Plymouth St.

CFP is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).

Two of the items that are most needed are soups and cereals.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation are asked to contact Dennis Lewandowski at 574-341-9525.

CFP serves about 20 clients weekly and serves all of the Culver School Corporation district.

Lewandownski shared that they don’t turn anyone who suffers from hunger away.

The pantry will not be open on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, so volunteers distributed extra food to compensate for the holidays.

Read more news from the Culver Citizen in this week's edition. It is on sale now.