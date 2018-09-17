Culver FFA pork chop dinner fundraiser is Friday

The Culver FFA Chapter is hosting a fundraising event on Friday, Sept. 21 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Culver Community High School, 701 School Road.

They will be hosting a pork chop dinner to help the chapter raise funds for various upcoming events such as national convention, judging events, community service activities and end-of-year activities.

You can help spread the word and help support the organization by participating in this fundraising event.

If you would have any questions please feel free to contact any Culver FFA member or the advisor at (574) 842-3391.

Make sure to like the group of Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/Culver-FFA-2005284589785165/