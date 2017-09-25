Culver FFA members collect relief items for Houston hurricane victims

Culver Community High School members of Future Farmers of America leapt into action under the direction of club advisor April Leeper and began a hurricane relief collection earlier this month. Partnering with Northern Wood Products and Trucking of Walkerton, which is providing transportation, the club asked for donations from students, staff and community. The staff held $25 jeans days and have collected $1150 so far. Coca Cola of Plymouth has donated a pallet of bottled water.

The semi tractor-trailer was scheduled to leave early Monday, but organizers Leeper and guidance counselor Missy Trent have asked for one more day for collections from the community. Useful items include: baby items, pet food and crates, non perishable food items, personal care products, paper products, socks, flashlights and batteries.

Members of the Culver community are invited to drop items off by the tractor-trailer parked at the north end of the Culver Community Middle/High School parking lot through the end of Monday. Monetary donations are also welcome and may be dropped off at the school front office.

More information about the relief effort will be in Friday's Culver Citizen.