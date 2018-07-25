Culver Farmers’ Market Watch

The Market is open Saturday July 28 from 9am-1pm and Tuesday July 31 from 5-7pm.

Marshall County Church Orchestra coming to the market this Saturday – July 28th –from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Many Citizen readers know the wonderful sounds of this local talented orchestra. And, Marshall County Department of Health WIC will be on hand to distribute vouchers and answer questions!

Come to the Tuesday Market and talk to the Fair Oaks Fresh Delivery guys! And don’t forget to follow the Culver Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram (CulverFarmersMarket).