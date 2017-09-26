Culver Fall Fest features Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents

Organizers of Culver's Fall Fest, taking place October 6-8, have live music lined up for Friday night and Saturday of the festival. Appearing Friday night, October 5, from 8-10 p.m., will be Nashville-based Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band Southern Accents. Vongarde Brewhouse and Elizabeth's Garden join to bring Southern Accents to the festival, which will be followed by a meet-and-greet at Vongarde Brewhouse immediately following. Check the Friday, September 29 issue of the Culver Citizen for a complete list of musical performers at Culver Fall Fest.