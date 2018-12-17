Culver Chamber of Commerce honors community members at awards dinner

The overarching theme at the Culver Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner was humble service, as three community members were honored for their contributions to serving Culver: Carol Zeglis received the Culver Lifetime Citizen Award; Jonathan Leist received the Business Person of the Year award; and Jennifer Dorrel won the Volunteer of the Year award.

Presenting and accepting the Culver Lifetime Citizen Award on behalf of Carol Zeglis was her longtime friend Cheryl Benedict.

“Not only is she my best friend, she is a friend of the community in ways you can’t even begin to imagine,” Benedict said. “She is a cheerleader for all of your businesses, she is a cheerleader for everything that goes on in this town, and the minute she and John (Zeglis) moved here to town, her first thought was, ‘What can I do to make this place even better,’ and I think that she’s done that remarkably.”

Zeglis was unable to attend the awards dinner, but shared her gratitude in a written statement, which Benedict delivered.

“I am greatly humbled by the honor you have given me, humbled because so many in this audience have given so many more years of their life’s achievement to Culver than I have, humbled because there is still so much yet to be done for this community that will require effort from all of us and much more.”

