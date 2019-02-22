Cullers, Powell to compete for Distinguished Young Women scholarships

Two local high schoolers have been selected to go on to compete in Kokomo this weekend, as part of the annual Distinguished Young Women of Indiana Scholarship Program.

Seniors Kaitlyn Cullers, of Bremen High School, and Abigail Powell, of Triton High School, were selected from among their local competitors to represent their schools as two of 20 contestants who will compete in Kokomo’s preliminary event starting Thursday.

The contestants are judged on a criteria base of 25 percent scholastics, 20 percent talent, 15 percent self expression and 25 percent interview.

To kick off the preliminary contest, the competitors will go through rounds of self expression and fitness.

Cullers and Powell were each selected as their school’s Distinguished Young Woman in local November competitions.

In Kokomo, they will be competing for $28,000 in scholarships; the winner will be named Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana and move on to represent the state at the 62nd annual national finals competition in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of June.

The state competition in Kokomo will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 (for self expression and fitness) and Friday, Feb. 22 (for talent) at the Indiana University Kokomo Havens Auditorium. Anyone who wishes to attend either night can purchase tickets at the door for $12.

Finals Night will be on Saturday, Feb. 23, and tickets at the door will be $15, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Notes of encouragement and flowers can be left for contestants at a mailbox table all three nights at the venue.

Read more about this in this week's edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe.