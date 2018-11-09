Cullers named Bremen's 2019 Distinguished Young Woman
Saturday, Nov. 3, was an exhilarating night to remember for nine Bremen High School seniors as they participated in the 2019 Bremen Distinguished Young Women (DYW) Showcase.
A total of $3,200 in scholarships were awarded to BHS seniors, but only one contestant walked away with the title of Bremen's DYW 2019, earning a $1,300 scholarship.
Kaitlyn Cullers received the distinguished honor and walked away from the showcase with a total of $1,500 in scholarship funds.
Along with Cullers winning a $1,300 scholarship, she also received an additional $100 each for winning the Scholastics and Talent categories.
After graduating BHS, Cullers intends to apply her scholarship money to attend Indiana Weslyan University, where she will pursue a STEM-related career.
Caitlyn Myers came in second, earning an $800 scholarship and an additional $100 each for winning the Interview, Fitness, and Self-Expression categories.
Myers will use her scholarship funds to assist with pursuing a career as a labor and delivery doctor through Indiana University.
Annabelle Heiter was third, earning a $500 scholarship, along with an additional $100 for winning the Spirit Award.
Heiter will use her earnings to attend Indiana University South Bend, where she plans to pursue a career as an elementary teacher.
