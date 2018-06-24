Cubs Darvish to start in South Bend Monday night

As reported by ESPN, it is expected that Yu Darvish will be assigned to the South Bend Cubs for a rehabilitation assignment on Monday.

Darvish last played for the Chicago Cubs on May 20. In that outing, he went six innings giving up one run off two hits and struck out seven batters to pick up his first win of the season. In eight starts, Darvish is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 23, with right triceps tendinitis and is his second stint on the DL this year. Darvish also missed time with the flu earlier in May.

This is the fourth rehab assignment since South Bend became a Chicago Cubs affiliate. Dexter Fowler had a one game assignment July 8, 2016 while Jason Heyward had two stints in 2017.