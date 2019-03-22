Createyourcanvas open for business in Bourbon

Susie Schaetzle officially cut the ribbon to her first storefront on Saturday morning for Createyourcanvas.

Schaetzle has been painting for almost five years using the Createyourcanvas name, doing “Wine and canvas” events and private parties around the area.

She will still be traveling for those events around the community, but has also designated the back of her shop as studio space for such events.

Schaetzle decided to also include a gift shop at the front of her store.

“I have 14 ladies’ consignment things here,” she said. “I designed it to always be unique, so if you’re looking for a special gift. Plus it also supports local artisans.”

