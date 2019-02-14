Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day by reflecting on married lives

Couples celebrate upcoming Valentine’s Day by reflecting on married lives

By: Shelby Harrell

Correspondent

On a warm summer evening in 1959, Korean War Veteran Robert Scarborough met young Telephone Operator Juanita Pereguine while on a double date at the local bowling alley.

“He later on said that he fell in love with me on our first date,” gushed Juanita, who would be celebrating her 59th year of marriage with Robert if he had not tragically passed away in 2004.

“I think God had my husband all picked out for me all along.”

Juanita, who views her marriage and the life they had created together as blessed, mentioned that her husband demonstrated a great level of loving care and concern for her.

“He said he felt sorry for me because I was so skinny and that he wanted to marry me and fatten me up,” she said with a giddy smile.

Throughout their marriage, the couple had what Juanita considers to be mostly very happy years.

“Of course everybody has problems at some time or another,” said Juanita. “If I’d say anything, it would be to follow the golden rule: Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.”

Likewise Nancy and Will King, the owners of King’s Jewelry, expressed their belief that honesty and openness are the benchmark qualities of a solid, healthy relationship.

“Be open in your relationship and talk about the things that are affecting you on daily basis,” King recommended.

“If you disagree, sit down and discuss it rationally.”

The Kings, who initially married each other in 1984, attribute the remarkable strength of their marriage to enjoying the good times as they come, and dealing with the problems in between.

“Instead of bailing and running,” said King, “we talk through it and work it out.”

This is one of many differences that King has observed among modern couples compared to older generations.

“People are terrified of commitment and terrified of failure, and they don’t seem willing to sit down and talk it through and work it out,” King said.

“It seems that a lot of the couples that get married today are waiting until they’re older.”

Other differences reported by King include the increase in premarital cohabitation cases.

“Many of them are living together which is their choice if they choose not to make that commitment,” said King, “but I suppose those are the two most common things I’ve noticed about this generation lately.”

Nancy and Will, having been 26 and 33 at the time of their wedding, respectfully, have certainly had their share of challenges throughout the marriage.

In addition to opening their business together, Will had already had three children prior to his marriage to Nancy.

“We weren’t able to have children together, so we worked through the stepchildren while building a business together,” King said.

