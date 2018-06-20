Couple expected to be arraigned Tuesday on drug, neglect counts

A Plymouth couple arrested during a raid of their West Lake Avenue home late last month have been formally charged and were expected to make initial court appearances Tuesday.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged William V. Geisleman, 35, and Seana Yost, 24, with dealing methamphetamine, possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a syringe.

The most serious charge against them is the dealing meth count. It is a Level 2 felony punishable by 10 to 30 years if convicted.

Geisleman is also charged with dealing marijuana. That charge is a Level 6 felony punishable by six months to two and a half years if found guilty.

Each was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Monday.

