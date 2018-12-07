Couple exchanges wedding vows a year later where they met

Chad Blue and Aimee Rooney went to Triton Elementary School together as children.

It wasn’t until they were reunited as adults by a mutual friend, Ashley Doll, that they knew they were meant to be a family.

They met face to face again as adults at the first annual Bourbon Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 2 2017.

They married exactly one year later in front of the same tree on Sunday, Dec. 2.

Ashley was in the same class with Chad in third grade. Ashley is also Aimee’s best friend.

“Ashley and Aimee went to high school together; I went through Valley,” Chad laughed. “It had been 25 or 30 years since we had seen each other.”

Aimee nodded in agreement.

“All those lost years,” Chad laughed, shaking his head.

The three went to the same elementary school before Chad moved away.

