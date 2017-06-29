Couple arrested for neglect, drug possession
A Plymouth couple was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $3,000 cash bond late Wednesday after they were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of neglect and possessing marijuana and heroin.
Plymouth police arrested Lindsey Dennis, 28, and Vincent Rossetti, 38, shortly after 6 a.m. after officers received a report of a domestic fight at the couple’s home in the 300 block of Skylane Drive, according to a news release.
