County commissioners tight-lipped about possibly repaying Haeck restitution

Marshall County’s commissioners were being tight-lipped Friday about possibly repaying over $10,000 to the county’s former highway superintendent whose theft conviction was overturned earlier this year.

Attorneys for Neal Haeck, of Bourbon, filed a motion in November seeking to be paid back for the restitution and fees he paid following his March 2016 conviction for theft.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen ordered Haeck to pay $12,351.41 in restitution to the county. Haeck was also charged a Marshall County Community Corrections fee of $2,136, according to the motion filed Nov. 10.

There is a hearing on Haeck’s motion scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

