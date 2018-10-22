County’s young professionals to hold meet the candidates night

Your chance to be politically active before the Nov. 6 election will be later this week thanks to a local organization.

The Young Professionals Network of Marshall County will host a meet the candidates event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Plymouth High School’s multi-purpose room, #1 Big Red Drive. Attendees should park in the north lot and enter through door five.

“The purpose of the event is to allow constituents an opportunity to put a face with a name and get to know a little about each candidate,” said Bryan Howard, who is a quality assurance manager at U.S. Granules Corp., 1433 Western Ave. “In some instances, citizens may not know the candidates on their ballot, especially at the local level. Through this event we hope to help alleviate this issue.”

Howard emphasized that YPNMC is a non-partisan group, meaning it doesn’t advocate or endorse any political party or candidate.

YPNMC describes itself as a “professional development program in the Marshall County area that encourages young professionals to take ownership in their community,” according to Howard.

Howard, who will become the organization’s vice president in January, said YPNMC held a similar event in May shortly before the primary elections. Twenty-five candidates attended then, he said.

For Thursday’s event, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a brief period for socialization.

The program will begin at 6:45 p.m. and candidates will be given 3-4 minutes to speak and outline their positions.

“The time allotted will be dependent on the number of participants,” Howard said via email. “We are leaving the discussion open and at the discretion of each candidate.

“We hope to conclude the event with questions from constituents and further socializing and one-on-one discussion.”

Howard declined to say how many candidates have said they will appear for the event. He said Doug Gehrke, current YPN vice president, will emcee the evening. Radio station WYMR, 98.3 FM, will be broadcasting from the event.