Convicted murderer argues in appeal that jury should have been able to consider involuntary manslaughter

An Arkansas man convicted of murdering a Knox man in 2017 claims in his appeal that the jury should have been given the option to consider finding him guilty of a lesser charge.

Edward Blackburn, 32, of Little Rock, Ark., argues in the 29-page appeal filed earlier this month that the jury hearing his murder case should have been given the option to find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and pointing a firearm instead of murder in the shooting death of Cord Colgrove.

Starke Circuit Court Judge Kim Hall sentenced Blackburn to 65 years in prison following his murder conviction for killing 35-year-old Colgrove, of Knox, outside a home in the 1400 block of West 400 South near North Judson on March 3, 2017.

