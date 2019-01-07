Community Life Center in Argos to be ‘safe place’ for faith, fun and fellowship

Pastor Mary Hyer of Argos United Methodist Church welcomes the public to the first family movie night being held on Friday, Jan. 11.

The movie being featured is “Incredibles 2,” and the event will begin at 7 p.m.

“We are doing a family movie night and this one is the first of hopefully many,” Hyer said, sharing her excitement.

Families are welcome to bring their own blankets, a bean bag chair or a lawn chair to make themselves comfortable. Kids are welcome to wear their pajamas.

Hyer shared her vision for the future of the event and for continued fellowship.

“My hope is to use our huge Community Life Center,” she said. “Years ago it was used for a variety of events, but now it is mainly used for dinners and that type of thing. I really want for it to serve as a ‘safe place’ for the community to come.”

