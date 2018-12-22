Community invited to participate in ‘Remembrance Wreath’

Rev. Marie Siroky of First United Church of Christ welcomes all to participate in the “Remembrance Wreath.”

The wreath is meant to offer prayerful hope to those grieving a loss of any kind or simply to remember someone they love.

“During this time of year, we are bombarded with images of holiday gatherings, holiday parties, work gatherings, decorating, lighting the tree or menorah,” Siroky explained. “Movies and music remind us we should all be together and happy. Despite a blizzard there is the knock on the door and the soldier has made it home, families who were separated come back together, and on and on.”

Siroky continued, “The reality for many of us is that there is an empty chair. Death of a loved one, incarceration, health conditions, loss of a pet, all are losses we feel more keenly during holidays. It can be difficult to maintain traditions.

“Writing the name of a loved one on ribbon is a visual reminder to pray for one another, to honor a life and person who has passed to connect us to one an other and remind us that we are not alone.”

Siroky said that UCC added ribbons to the wreath in its Nov. 26 service, and the wreath has been outside and available since then.

The church has encouraged others to add to it as a sign of community.

Siroky shared, “The reality is everything tells us that we have to be together. We have to be happy. Everybody comes home. The reality is that we are not together. Many people are not together for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is because of relationships, someone we love died, someone is sick, someone is in jail. The reality is that during the holidays we need to remember that. There is something about support.”

Siroky emphasized that those who write on the ribbons aren’t pressed to go into details, and that it’s enough to simply know participants are missing someone.

“Community-wise we can hold each other up in that,” she said. “It gives you the shift that if somebody says no, it’s no. They have a reason for not wanting to talk about it. And a lot of times we may not actually know what to say. People mean well, but everybody grieves in their own way.”

The ribbons can be dedicated for new grief or old; as Siroky said, “A loss is always going to be a loss.

“We honor that life.That is what the wreath is,” she said. “Someone is honoring a life that meant something to them. We are with you on that.”

