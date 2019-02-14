A community clown celebrates with family

You may know her as Bandana the Clown, but Janell Wilson has entertained the community of Starke County as the lovable and colorful bandana wearing clown.

She began her career in the 1990’s when she attended clown school with one of her daughters.

While her daughter worked full-time, Janell spent years either on her own or with family members performing.

As Bandana, she entertained party goers at birthdays, business parties, shows at Christo’s Family Restaurant, and other events around the county.

She even performed for NIPSCO parties where her daughter worked.

