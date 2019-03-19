Community Calendar for the week of March 20-27

Here is the list of events from around the county. If you have a community event coming up that you'd like seen in the Community Calendar, send it to news@starkecountyleader.com with the event details!

Wednesday, March 20

Game Day at Your Library

KNOX — Every third Wednesday from 10 a.m. till noon is Game Day at the Starke County Public Library Henry F. Schricker Knox Branch, located at 152 W. Culver Road. PlusCBD Oil Free Demo KNOX – Back to Basics, in the Knox Mall, is holding a free demo education from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST. CBD company educator Michelle Byrd of Plus CBD Oil and CV Science Inc will be on hand to spend time talking to folks and answering questions. Community Lenten Lunches KNOX – Each Wednesday during the season of Lent enjoy a time of faith, fellowship, and food. No charge. Freewill donations accepted. Knox UMC is located at 201 S. Shield Street. It will run from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m. Free community dinner

KNOX — First Christian Church of Knox, located at 301 S. Pearl Street, is inviting the public to join them for a free dinner and Bible Study every Wednesday night.

Girls Rock! An adolescent therapeutic group with Porter-Starke Services

KNOX — It is a challenging time to be a teenage girl. Pressures of school and family life can be difficult to manage these days. Girls Rock! focuses on providing a safe place for teen girls to be able to express themselves individually and empower each other towards healthy self-esteem. This group includes a weekly topic, fun activities, and crafts. Therapy can be fun, too! This is for adolescent girls ages 14-18 (grades 9-12). If you or someone you know is interested in this group but are currently not a client of Porter-Starke Services, please call 219-762-9557 to begin the admissions process. Your privacy and confidentiality is our priority. Participants of Therapeutic Groups at Porter-Starke Services must be willing to respect their peers by keeping one another's identity and shared information private and confidential. This takes place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Porter-Starke Services located at 1001 Edgewood Dr.

Thursday, March 21

Starke County Adult Learning Center Day KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75. Ancilla Nursing Job and Transfer Fair PLYMOUTH – For students interested in continuing their education through ASN to BSN programs, and any nursing student seeking employment while in or program and/or after graduation. For schools seeking to get students enrolled in ASN to BSN or ASN to MSN programs. For employers interested in nursing students for CNA, LPN, and RN positions. It will run from 7:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. at Ancilla Domini College, located at 9601 Union Road. For more information, contact Liz King at liz.king@ancilla.edu or call 574-936-8898, ext. 347.

Food Pantry at NJ United Methodist

NORTH JUDSON — The food pantry at United Methodist Church, located at 210 W. Central Avenue, opens the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m.

TOPS NORTH JUDSON – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library, located at 208 Keller Avenue. Their mission is to take off and keep off pounds sensibly through educational programs, member support and fun contests. Women and men are welcome to attend a free meeting. More information is available at www.tops.org. SMART Recovery Family and Friends KNOX – Support meetings for people affected by the addictive behavior of a loved one. Meeting are free and open to the public. Meetings are held Thursdays from 5 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. CST at the Annex 2 (the old jail), located at 108 N. Pearl Street. Please enter by the east door “B.” For more information call Marilyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 337 or Jaclyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 331.

Friday, March 22

Middle School Meetup

KNOX — There will be a middle school meetup from 3:30 p.m. till 4:30 p.m. at the Starke County Public Library Henry F. Schricker Knox Branch, located at 152 W. Culver Road.

Country Music and Gospel Bluegrass Jam

KNOX — Sponsored by the City of Knox, a Country Music and Gospel Bluegrass Jam will be held at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center, located at 53 East Lake Street. All musicians are welcome. Admission is a non-perishable food donation for the Starke County Food Pantry. There will be a dance floor, pop and coffee, and a 50/50 drawing. They also welcome a covered dish to share.

Saturday, March 23

Community Meal

NORTH JUDSON — Community meals are being offered on the last Saturday of each month at the United Methodist Church, located at 210 Central Avenue. Meals will be served from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. For more information, call (574) 896-5927.

Monday, March 25

Starke County Adult Learning Center Night Classes KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

LEGO Big Build Days

KNOX — Come play with LEGO's at the library's LEGO Big Build Days from 10 a.m. till 6:30 p.m. at the Starke County Public Library Henry F. Schricker Knox Branch, located at 152 W. Culver Road. Celebrate Life

NORTH JUDSON — Celebrate Life is a 12 step, open meeting that takes place on Mondays at the building located at the corner of Lane and Sycamore Streets. For more information, call Dan at 219-808-3694. It starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

LEGO Big Build Days

KNOX — Come play with LEGO's at the library's LEGO Big Build Days from 10 a.m. till 6:30 p.m. at the Starke County Public Library Henry F. Schricker Knox Branch, located at 152 W. Culver Road.

Starke County Adult Learning Center Day KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

KNOX — Golden Living Center, located at 300 E. Culver Road, is holding a free blood pressure clinic from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. For more information call 574-772-6248.

Starke County Republican Party

KNOX — Every fourth Tuesday, the Starke County Republican Party meets at the Republican headquarters, located at 13 North Main Street, at 7 p.m.