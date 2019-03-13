Community Calendar for the Week of: March 13 - 20

Here is the list of events from around the county. If you have a community event coming up that you'd like seen in the Community Calendar, send it to news@starkecountyleader.com with the event details!

Wednesday, March 13:

Free community dinner

KNOX — First Christian Church of Knox, located at 301 S. Pearl Street, is inviting the public to join them for a free dinner and Bible Study every Wednesday night.

Thursday, March 14 Starke County Adult Learning Center Day KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

TOPS

NORTH JUDSON – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library, located at 208 Keller Avenue. Their mission is to take off and keep off pounds sensibly through educational programs, member support and fun contests. Women and men are welcome to attend a free meeting. More information is available at www.tops.org.

SMART Recovery Family and Friends

KNOX – Support meetings for people affected by the addictive behavior of a loved one. Meeting are free and open to the public. Meetings are held Thursdays from 5 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. CST at the Annex 2 (the old jail), located at 108 N. Pearl Street. Please enter by the east door “B.” For more information call Marilyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 337 or Jaclyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 331.

Starke County Central Democratic Committee

KNOX – Every second Thursday the Starke County Central Democratic Committee meets at the Knox VFW (Route 35) at 7 p.m. 1511 S. Heaton Street.

Friday, March 15 :

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

NORTH JUDSON – North Judson-San Pierre middle and high school presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at 950 Campbell Dr. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for preschool and under. There is a Household Family Deal for $22.

Saturday, March 16:

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

NORTH JUDSON – North Judson-San Pierre middle and high school presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at 950 Campbell Dr. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for preschool and under. There is a Household Family Deal for $22.

Sunday, March 17:

Corned Beef and Cabbage Meal

NORTH JUDSON – The North Judson American Legion will be serving corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots from noon until it’s gone. It will start at 12 p.m. and will be located at the American Legion, 208 Collins Street. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those under 10 years. There is also an all carry out for $10.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

NORTH JUDSON – North Judson-San Pierre middle and high school presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. at 950 Campbell Dr. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, and free for preschool and under. There is a Household Family Deal for $22.

Monday, March 18:

Starke County Adult Learning Center Night Classes

KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

Celebrate Life

NORTH JUDSON — Celebrate Life is a 12 step, open meeting that takes place on Mondays at the building located at the corner of Lane and Sycamore Streets. For more information, call Dan at 219-808-3694. It starts at 6 p.m.

Starke County Commissioners

KNOX – The Starke County Commissioners meet on the first and third Mondays of every month. On the first Monday of the month, the meeting convenes at 6 p.m. and on the third Monday of the month, the meeting begins after the Starke County Council ends. The meetings are held in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Starke County Annex Building, 53 E. Mound Street. The public is invited to attend. NJ Town Board Meeting The North Judson Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, located at 310 Lane Street. The public is invited to attend.

Tuesday, March 19:

Starke County Adult Learning Center Day

KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

Ancilla Nursing Job and Transfer Fair

PLYMOUTH – For students interested in continuing their education through ASN to BSN programs, and any nursing student seeking employment while in or program and/or after graduation. For schools seeking to get students enrolled in ASN to BSN or ASN to MSN programs. For employers interested in nursing students for CNA, LPN, and RN positions. It will run from 7:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. at Ancilla Domini College, located at 9601 Union Road. For more information, contact Liz King at liz.king@ancilla.edu or call 574-936-8898, ext. 347.

Wednesday, March 20 :

PlusCBD Oil Free Demo

KNOX – Back to Basics, in the Knox Mall, is holding a free demo education from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST. CBD company educator Michelle Byrd of Plus CBD Oil and CV Science Inc will be on hand to spend time talking to folks and answering questions.

Community Lenten Lunches

KNOX – Each Wednesday during the season of Lent enjoy a time of faith, fellowship, and food. No charge. Freewill donations accepted. Knox UMC is located at 201 S. Shield Street. It will run from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m.

