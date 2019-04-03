Community Calendar for the Week of: April 3 - 10

Here is the list of events from around the county. If you have a community event coming up that you'd like seen in the Community Calendar, send it to news@starkecountyleader.com with the event details!

Wednesday, April 3

Community Lenten Lunches

KNOX – Each Wednesday during the season of Lent enjoy a time of faith, fellowship, and food. No charge. Freewill donations accepted. Knox UMC is located at 201 S. Shield Street. It will run from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m.

Girls Rock! An adolescent therapeutic group with Porter-Starke Services

KNOX — It is a challenging time to be a teenage girl. Pressures of school and family life can be difficult to manage these days. Girls Rock! focuses on providing a safe place for teen girls to be able to express themselves individually and empower each other towards healthy self-esteem. This group includes a weekly topic, fun activities, and crafts. Therapy can be fun, too! This is for adolescent girls ages 14-18 (grades 9-12). If you or someone you know is interested in this group but are currently not a client of Porter-Starke Services, please call 219-762-9557 to begin the admissions process. Your privacy and confidentiality is our priority. Participants of Therapeutic Groups at Porter-Starke Services must be willing to respect their peers by keeping one another's identity and shared information private and confidential. This takes place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Porter-Starke Services located at 1001 Edgewood Dr.

Free community dinner

KNOX — First Christian Church of Knox, located at 301 S. Pearl Street, is inviting the public to join them for a free dinner and Bible Study every Wednesday night.

Starke County Adult Learning Center Night Classes KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

Thursday, April 4

Starke County Adult Learning Center Day

KNOX – The Adult Learning Center offer classes to prepare individuals for the new Indiana High School Equivalency Test (formerly the GED), as well as provide brush-up classes in basic reading, math and language. English as a Second Language (ESL) is also offered at many sites. The classes are located at 1913 S. Heaton Street and will run from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For more information, contact 574-772-6882 ext. 75.

Food Pantry

NORTH JUDSON — The North Judson United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open the first Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. The church is located at 210 W. Central Avenue.

TOPS

NORTH JUDSON – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lower level of the North Judson-Wayne Township Public Library, located at 208 Keller Avenue. Their mission is to take off and keep off pounds sensibly through educational programs, member support and fun contests. Women and men are welcome to attend a free meeting. More information is available at www.tops.org.

SMART Recovery Family and Friends

KNOX – Support meetings for people affected by the addictive behavior of a loved one. Meeting are free and open to the public. Meetings are held Thursdays from 5 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. CST at the Annex 2 (the old jail), located at 108 N. Pearl Street. Please enter by the east door “B.” For more information call Marilyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 337 or Jaclyn at 574-772-2258 ext. 331.

Saturday, April 6

8 Years Strong!

KNOX — The Downtown Depot is celebrating eight years of operation. Downtown Depot is located at 18 S. Main St., Suite B. To show their appreciation, the business is having food and drink specials all day and then Seldom Told will be there to provide entertainment from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Break the Silence with Bags of Hope Fun Fair

KNOX — Indiana Adoption Program will be at the Break the Silence Fun Fair with information about adoption. An adoption champion will be available to answer questions about the program. This family friendly festival will have face painting, bounce houses, games, and more. Admission is one item per person that will be donated to Bags of Hope. The fair will be held at the Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center, located at 55 E. Lake Street. It'll be from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. Acceptable donations include baby wipes, diapers, pull-ups, stuffed animals, baby books, crayons, colored pencils, coloring books, and baby powder. They will also accept toiletries such as shampoo, body wash, deodorants, lotion, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. Event organizers note that used items and money will not be accepted. For more information, visit the event page for the Break the Silence with the Bags of Hope Fun Fair.

Easter Egg Hunt

DONALDSON — From 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. EDT The Center at Donaldson is holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Catherine Kasper Home. Children, grandchildren, anyone ages 10 and under to join in the fun. Please bring a basket. There will be golden eggs hidden for special prizes. This event is free and open to the public; all are welcome. The address is 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, Indiana 46563.

Sunday, April 7

Pancake Breakfast

KNOX — The Knox Knights of Columbus hold a pancake breakfast on the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. till 10 a.m. It's located at 503 East Lake Street. Ticket price is $6.

Caring Hands Sew In

KNOX — Crochet and Knitting from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m. They make quilts, afghans, comforters, bears, and chemo capes for the community. Materials and refreshments provided. They meet at the Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1515 East State Road 10.

Monday, April 8

Celebrate Life

NORTH JUDSON — Celebrate Life is a 12 step, open meeting that takes place on Mondays at the building located at the corner of Lane and Sycamore Streets. For more information, call Dan at 219-808-3694. It starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

KNOX — Golden Living Center is holding a free blood pressure clinic from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. and is located at 300 E. Culver Road. For more information, call 574-772-6248.

Wednesday, April 10

Tuesday, April 23

Murder on the Disoriented Express

KNOX — Ten passengers on the Disoriented Express must work together to uncover who killed Werner Von Black. Play the part of one of the passengers and join them for dinner. There are four tables of ten each, tickets are $30 per ticket. The dinner menu is yet to be announced. They ask participants be 17 or older.The dinner and show begins at 5:45 p.m. It'll be held at The Downtown Depot, located at 18 S. Main Street.

Saturday, May 4

Spring Bazaar

ARGOS – There will be a Spring Bazaar in Memorial Park, located at 300 S. Michigan Street that will benefit the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Plymouth and the Argos U.M.C. Shepard’s Pantry. It will run from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Food, craft, and direct sale vendors will be there. They will have hand crafted leather items, jewelry, clothing, home décor, bake goods on sale for missions, handmade wreaths, LuLaRoe, Tupperware, Pink Zebra, Zillis, and more.