Community advised to increase vigilance

The small community of Bremen is on heighten alert after an attempted abduction that occurred in the busy downtown area in the middle of the afternoon, Thursday, July 6, around 3 p.m. As an eleven-year-old female, in town visiting her great grandma, was walking her dog along North Center Street near the Bremen Public Library, a man slowed his vehicle to make contact with the child, attempting to start a conversation about the dog she was walking.

Bremen Police say that the child rejected the man's attempt to make conversation, stating that she was not supposed to talk to strangers. As the girl continued her walk south toward the populated intersection, the man again attempted to speak to the child, this time on foot. The man tried to coax the eleven-year-old in to his vehicle by talking about dogs, and by stating that he had a daughter at home her age who also liked dogs.

Police say that the child then drew attention by running to a nearby business where she sought help, as the man drove away. The girl ran to Yoder's Hardware where she met Ryan Yoder, who assisted her to the police station. Police are describing the suspect as a male, with a slim-build, with dark hair, having a mustache and a thin beard, wearing brown boots. The child told police that the man who approached her and tried to convince her to get in his vehicle spoke with an accent, but she was unable to identify the specific accent. She described him as wearing a grey T-shirt with a green stripe around the sleeve.

The young girl described the vehicle to the police, stating that the man was driving a green Jeep, possibly a Liberty model, with faded grey wheel wells. The Bremen Police Department shared a post, with a photo of a vehicle similar to the one described by the young girl, on the department's Facebook page, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday. Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle and driver to contact the department at 574-546-3456.