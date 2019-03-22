CMA student raises money for Blessings in a Backpack

Culver Military Academy student Yang (Marshall) Song organized an ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Soup and Dessert fundraiser Sat., March 9, to benefit Blessings in a Backpack Culver Chapter.

Song featured statistics on each dinner table to illustrate the hunger issue:

-- 20 percent of food insecure families are not eligible for government assistance.

-- Children who are food insecure are most likely to require hospitalization. (feedingamerica.org)

-- Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children. (feedingamerica.org)

-- 82 million Americans living in rural areas live below the federal poverty line. (feedingamerica.org)

