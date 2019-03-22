CMA student raises money for Blessings in a Backpack

Yang (Marshall) Song of Culver Academies organized a soup and dessert fundraiser to benefit the Culver Blessings in a Backpack program Sat., March 9. Supporters were treated to an ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Soup and Dessert Buffet for $4. All proceeds went to benefit the BIB Culver program. Food was donated. (Make sure to see both photos)Seth, Melissa and baby Philip Hougas enjoyed the soup and dessert lunch fundraiser organized by Marshall Song. Melissa made Zuppa Toscana and a dessert to help with the cause.
PLYMOUTH

Culver Military Academy student Yang (Marshall) Song organized an ‘All-You-Can-Eat’ Soup and Dessert fundraiser Sat., March 9, to benefit Blessings in a Backpack Culver Chapter.

Song featured statistics on each dinner table to illustrate the hunger issue:

-- 20 percent of food insecure families are not eligible for government assistance.

-- Children who are food insecure are most likely to require hospitalization. (feedingamerica.org)

-- Proper nutrition is vital to the growth and development of children. (feedingamerica.org)

-- 82 million Americans living in rural areas live below the federal poverty line. (feedingamerica.org)

