CMA, Argos highlight all conference selections

The boys coaches in Northern Indiana Soccer Conference have announced the all-conference selections for the past season.

Player of the Year honors went to senior Cedric Brenneman of Bethany Christian. Named Goalie of the Year was sophomore Colton Markley of Argos.

Along with Brenneman and Markley, other first team selections were: Omar Gonzalez, KeShawn Smith, and Alann Torress of Bethany Christian; Owen Nifong and Lukas VanDerWeele of Argos; Benjamin Brummell and Alexander Farmer of Culver Military Academy; Diego Rodriguez and Ben Thomas Morgan of Trinity School; Jackson Klar of Elkhart Christian Academies; and Parker Stewart of Lakeland Christian Academies.

Second team selections included: Ian Kindig, Sam Manikowski, and Chino Roque of Argos; Luis Malanga, Joel Thompkins, and Manuel Zuniga of Culver Military; Dylan Horning and Nick Yoder of Bethany Christian; Caleb Kornhorn and Daniel Mattimore of Trinity; Jacob Becker and Eric Fenton of Elkhart Christian; and Micah Mansfield of Lakeland Christian.

Final standing in the conference were Bethany Christian (5-0), Argos (4-1), CMA (3-2), Trinity (1-4), Elkhart Christian (1-4) and Lakeland Christian (1-4).