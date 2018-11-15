Clothing drive on for Neighborhood Center

Culver Military Academy student Chris Shin is collecting clothing items for the Marshall County Neighborhood Center.

Three donation boxes are located in the west entrance of the Culver Union Township Public Library.

Each box is labeled: coats and jackets, boots and pants, and accessories (socks, scarves, gloves, mittens, hats, earmuffs).

Donations of new or gently used winter clothing is appreciated regardless of the size, type or brand.

These boxes will remain in the Culver Public Library until Nov. 28.

IIf there are winter clothing items you and your family want to recycle please consider donating to this cause," Shin said. "All proceeds will benefit the Marshall County Neighborhood Center with all items being distributed within the community so that all may have the necessary clothes to be safe, comfortable and warm throughout this coming winter.”

