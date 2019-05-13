Click It or Ticket goal is to increase motorists’ use of seatbelts

State, county and local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout through Memorial Day for drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts.

Click It or Ticket continues through the holiday and the start of the summer travel season, Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said in a news release announcing the initiative.

“This month the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Plymouth Police Department join law-enforcement agencies across the nation to increase enforcement of seatbelt laws for Click It or Ticket,” Snyder said in the release. “Multiple weeks of highly visible patrols will be watching for unrestrained passengers in cars and trucks, both children and adults, the front seat and back, both day and night.”

Overtime police patrols are paid with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI), according to Snyder.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see the aftermath of a crash where a fatality could have been prevented by wearing a seatbelt,” said Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District Commander Lt. Corey Culler. “Click It or Ticket is more than an enforcement campaign, it is an educational effort to increase seatbelt use and decrease fatal crashes.”

Under state law, all drivers and passengers are required to wear a seatbelt when traveling. Children under 8 are must be in a child safety seat or booster seat.

The percentage of Hoosiers not buckling up has dropped to 6.6 percent, which is below the national average of 10.4 percent, according to Snyder.

But new information from ICJI and the Indiana University Public Policy Institute indicates that unrestrained motorists still make up 53 percent of traffic deaths.

Unrestrained motorists are more likely to die in crashes by 10 times in cars and SUVs, 14 times in pickup trucks and 15 times in vans.

Drivers under age 24 — especially young male drivers — are the least likely to be buckled during a crash. Injury rates among unrestrained motorists are also higher in rural counties, when the driver is speeding or impaired or weekend nights between 11 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to ISP Sgt. Ron Galaviz.