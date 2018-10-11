With clear skies in the forecast, YPNMC picnic on for Saturday

The young professional’s picnic – albeit likely cooler – is back on for this weekend.

Leaders with the Young Professionals Network of Marshall County previously said they expect 75-100 people to attend Saturday’s picnic at Price’s Pond.

The event, originally planned for last Saturday, was postponed for a week due to inclement weather.

The event is back on for this Saturday, even if high temperatures aren’t expected to crack the 60s, according to Bryan Howard, who will become the organization’s vice president in January.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.