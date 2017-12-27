City of Plymouth opening warming center
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Due to freezing temperatures, the City of Plymouth will be offering a warm place for residents that need it. If you need a warm place to be during these frigid temperatures, please call the Plymouth Police Department Central Dispatch at 574-936-2126 and they will have a Plymouth Police Officer meet you at the Webster Recreation Center at 110 Webster Avenue. This Warming Center will be available through Tuesday, January 2nd.
