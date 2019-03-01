City of Knox pop-up store ribbon cutting and open house set for March 16

Starting a new business?

Need a space to showcase your products?

Don’t miss this opportunity to see this unique store and pick up an application to be considered for your own space!

The ribbon cutting is noon (CST) Saturday, March 16, at 10 S. Main St., Knox.

Mayor Dennis Estok is pleased to announce that the City of Knox will be opening its first Pop-Up Store located at 10 S. Main St.

The Pop-Up Store will offer low cost start up fees to small businesses with the hope of giving them a head start in becoming successful!

This program is designed to attract small businesses and create retail shopping in downtown Knox.

Business owners will have an opportunity to sell and showcase products and services of interest to area residents and tourists.

Applications for rental space in this store will be available online at www.cityofknox.net or you can call the Mayor’s office at 574-772-4553.

Applications will also be available at the Open House on March 16th.

The City will strive to provide diversity in our vendor offerings to the public and applications will be reviewed with this in mind.

If selected, an agreement will be provided and a location assignment will be made by the City.

