City of Knox holds public hearing for CBDG

The Knox City Council held a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 13, for the Community Development Block Grant (CBDG).

Emily Albaugh, community development planner for the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC) attended the public hearing to explain to the council and to the public that attended the purpose of the grant.

“We are applying for the wastewater, drinking water program,” stated Albaugh.

Read more about this in this week’s edition of The Leader. It is on sale Friday.