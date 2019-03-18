City of Knox celebrates ribbon cutting

The City of Knox held a ribbon cutting and open house for its pop-up store this past Saturday. City officials, prospective business owners, and the general public came out to celebrate the store, located at 10 S. Main Street.

The purpose of the store is to offer small businesses the space to sell and showcase products and services by offering the businesses low cost start-up fees.

Applications for rental space were available at the open house. If you were interested, but couldn’t make it on Saturday, fear not because applications are also available online at www.cityofknox.net. They can also be picked up at the Knox Mayor’s Office.

If selected, an agreement will be provided, and a location assignment will be made by the City. For more information, contact the Mayor’s office at 574-772-4553.